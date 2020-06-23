United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 10,927 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,699 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

