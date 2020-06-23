Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 380,719 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

NYSE SIX opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

