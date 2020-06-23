Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 766.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,016 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

