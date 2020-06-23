Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

