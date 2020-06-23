Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of BOX worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

