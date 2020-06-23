MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of MGE Energy worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

