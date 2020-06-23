Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,902 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

