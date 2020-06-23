HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of HMS worth $34,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after buying an additional 266,102 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in HMS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth $39,586,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

