Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.98 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

