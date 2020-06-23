Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of PVH worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

