Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

