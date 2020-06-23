Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC
Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC
Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 380,719 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp
Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 380,719 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp
Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Box Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Box Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report