Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 3,764 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $88,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WLDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Sidoti began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

