Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 4,737 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $111,414.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

