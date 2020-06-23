Micah Chen Sells 3,758 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 3,758 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $88,388.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $5,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

