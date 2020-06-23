Assured Guaranty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $647,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,910 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

