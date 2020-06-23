Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 82,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $10,930,045.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,874,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,589,658.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $332,496.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $793,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,133 shares of company stock worth $24,927,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

