Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ubiquiti worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

UI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

