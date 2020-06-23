Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,245 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

