Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 306,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

