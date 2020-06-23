Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $11.80 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Wendys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

