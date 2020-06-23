Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $11.96 Million Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

