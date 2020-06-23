Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 81,821 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

NASDAQ WING opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $138.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

