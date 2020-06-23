Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 4,401 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

