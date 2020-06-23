Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $22.26 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 488,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

