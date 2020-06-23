Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.50% of Hyatt Hotels worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $9,747,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

101,442 Shares in Tractor Supply Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.
101,442 Shares in Tractor Supply Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 171,801 Kellogg
Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 171,801 Kellogg
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report