Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.50% of Hyatt Hotels worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $9,747,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

