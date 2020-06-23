Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $44.25 Million Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,466 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 8.82% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $44,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

