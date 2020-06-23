XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. XP accounts for about 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of XP worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of XP stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

