Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,171,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,053,000. Momenta Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.84% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $143,857.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,748 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MNTA opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

