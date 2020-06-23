Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $72.55 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,207 shares during the period. Perspecta accounts for 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $72,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perspecta by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

