Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.64 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.56 and a 200 day moving average of $347.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

