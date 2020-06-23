Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,803,070 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile Us worth $70,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

