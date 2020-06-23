Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 921,192 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921,192 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 767.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after buying an additional 174,876 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $153.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

