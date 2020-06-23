Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,839 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of British American Tobacco worth $60,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

