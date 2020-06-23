KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 322.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of KKR & Co Inc worth $114,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -783.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.