Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $70,788,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,299,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,713.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,334.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,468.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,090.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

