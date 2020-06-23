Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657,167 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 2.75% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $87,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after buying an additional 402,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.