Two Sigma Investments LP Has $992,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

