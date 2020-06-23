Two Sigma Investments LP Has $992,000 Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,862 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 571,466 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.