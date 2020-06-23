Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 136,509 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,509 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Celestica worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $14,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 494.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,344 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 980,081 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $825.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.18. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.