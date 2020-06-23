Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $996,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

SSD stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

