Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 100,380 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,380 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of City Office REIT worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.81 million, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

