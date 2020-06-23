Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CFFN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

