Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Select Medical worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,280,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

