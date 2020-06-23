Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831,290 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

