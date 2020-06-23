Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 17,317 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.75.

Shares of COO opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

