Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 16,329 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

