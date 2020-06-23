Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 289,293 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 289,293 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,031,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

