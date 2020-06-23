Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NEWTEK Business Services were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWT. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.