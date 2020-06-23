Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 22,593 Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,165 shares of company stock worth $1,031,119 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $951.89 million, a P/E ratio of -188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

