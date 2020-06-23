Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 625.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

